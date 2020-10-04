Govt to fulfil promises made to people of South Punjab: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will fulfil every promise made to the people of South Punjab, ARY News reported.

CM Usman Buzdar made the statement while meeting PTI lawmakers in Punjab, Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak and a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Ali Raza Dreshak, who have called on him today.

The chief minister said that designs of the civil secretariat for Bahawalpur and Multan were approved and every promise made with the South Punjab citizens will be fulfilled. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the journey of development begins in South Punjab, he added.

He said that the past governments had shown favouritism while spending funds in South Punjab districts, whereas, the current government is providing rights to the citizens and its development programmes will be separately dealt. He added that secretaries in South Punjab Secretariat were given full authorities to serve masses and resolve issues locally.

