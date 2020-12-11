LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Friday announced mega projects for Lahore saying that the multi-billion projects would help in giving the city its due right, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media in Lahore, the chief minister while detailing the projects said that they would establish a 1000-bed general hospital with Rs 9 billion at Ferozepur Road.

The new hospital will be established near Arfa Karim Technology Tower on the LDA land and would comprise of 400 beds each in general and cardiology wards besides also establishing a 200 bedded blood-disease center, he said.

He said that a mother and childcare hospital is in the phase of completion in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with a cost of Rs4 billion. “We are also establishing a radiology department in Services Hospital with an amount of Rs2.50 billion,” he said adding that the radiology department would have 225 beds.

Speaking regarding regular traffic jams in Lahore city, Usman Buzdar said that they have planned two flyovers at Shahkam Chowk and Karim Block Market Chowk with an amount of Rs6 billion.

An underpass at Ferozepur Road will also be constructed with an amount of Rs1 billion while overhead bridges would be constructed from Railway Station to Sheranwala Gate with a cost of Rs4 billion.

Meeting with the Opposition lawmakers

To a question regarding meetings with the opposition lawmakers, Usman Buzdar said that they are political people and such meetings are part of their routine.

He, however, refused to divulge as to how many PML-N lawmakers have met him behind closed doors.

Earlier in the day, it was reported citing well-placed sources at the CM House that as many as 25 disgruntled PML-N MPAs, who oppose the party leadership’s narrative against state institutions, are in contact with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

