Performance of Tiger Force for SOPs implementation ‘satisfactory’: Usman Dar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Sunday that the performance of Corona Relief Tiger Force’s volunteers for the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and price controlling is satisfactory, ARY News reported.

Usman Dar and Punjab chief secretary have jointly chaired a meeting to review the performance of Corona Relief Tiger Force in the province’s districts.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Lahore Division and concerned officers.

Usman Dar said that 650,000 volunteers of the tiger force are performing duties across Punjab and their performance to implement SOPs and price control is satisfactory.

He added that the formation of the tiger force helped the government to strengthen contact with citizens and local administration. It is decided to expand the scope of relief activities with the support of volunteers, said Dar.

The provincial chief secretary said that the tiger force is effective human power and their services will be fully utilised to fight COVID-19.

