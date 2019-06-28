CM Usman Buzdar orders crackdown against profiteers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday ordered crackdown against the elements involved in handmade price hike in the province.

Buzdar in his directives issued here on Friday has directed Price Control Committee of the provincial cabinet to control over increasing prices of daily use items in Punjab.

Deputy Commissioners should keep a close eye on the prices of the daily use items and stern action should be taken against the involved elements in hiking prices of the commodities.

Usman Buzdar directed the officials concerned to be in the field and perform duties diligently to provide relief to the masses.

He said that people would not be left at the mercy of profiteers and added that it was his foremost priority to protect people’s interest.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also expressed his deep concern over extraordinary price hikes on basic commodities and goods of daily use. PM Khan had ordered prompt action on the situation by issuing directives to the provincial chief secretaries along with orders to the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad to take immediate action over the conundrum. He also gave orders to launch a systematic special campaign against the unusual price hike phenomenon to provide relief to the people.

