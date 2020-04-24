Utility Stores’ employees across Pakistan go on strike till demands met

KARACHI: Utility Stores’ employees across the country announced a strike on Friday till government fulfilled their demands, ARY News reported.

Due to the strike, utility stores across the country are facing closure.

Employees demand that they be given status of permanent employees along with other benifits.

The employees argue that they have been working on contract or daily wages since 13 years and deserve being given permanent employment.

Furious employees have said that they have been left unpaid since a few years and their commission, Sunday allowance and Eid bonuses have also been suspended which were a staple in the past.

Due to rising inflation it is next to impossible to live on a bare minimum of 14,000 rupee salary, said the employees.

Workers also demanded security risk allowance for performing their duties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

