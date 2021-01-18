Utility Stores Corporation’s chairman terminated over misuse of powers: sources

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Monday terminated the services of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Chairman Zulqarnain Ali Khan after an inquiry proved five charges against him, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

Zulqarnain Ali Khan was appointed chairman of the USC in 2018 and an inquiry found him guilty on five counts including misuse of powers.

Besides his termination, a notification for the dissolution of the board of directors of the utility stores corporation was also issued.

The secretary industries has been appointed as the chairman of the USC for three months while an interim six-member board has also been formed to run the affairs of the corporation.

Read More: 50, 000 new Utility Stores to be set up countrywide, NA told

The new board, which is announced through a notification, comprises of secretary and joint secretary of the industries department, joint secretary finance, DG BISP, MD Utility Stores Corporation and DG FIA.

The new board will work until a new chairman is appointed by the government in three months.

Comments

comments