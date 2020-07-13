‘198 murders’: Uzair Baloch denies giving confessional statement

KARACHI: Lyari gang leader Uzair Baloch revealed before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday that he has not given any confessional statement under section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Over the course of the hearing of 16 cases, including Arshad Pappu murder case, against him and others today, he told the judge that he has not recorded any confessional statement before a judicial magistrate who, he claimed, made fallacious assertions in this regard.

Amid tight security, Uzair Baloch, Shahjahan Baloch and other accused were presented in court.

The judge, pointing to the Lyari gang kingpin, said that he has been accused of murdering Arshad Pappu and asked whether or not he has committed the offense so the court could proceed with indicting him in the case.

“I swear to God, I have committed no murder,” he replied.

The judge asked the accused if he would retract the statement he has made in court today, to which he lapsed into silence and didn’t give any response.

