Uzair Baloch not produced before court in illegal arms case

KARACHI: Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch was not produced in a local court in hearing of illegal arms case against him, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“The accused could not be produced before the court owing to strict security measures in city due to cricket matches,” jail authorities submitted to the court in a report.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until 1st February.

The case of illegal arms was registered against Uzair Jan Baloch in year 2005.

The court decisions are expected in more cases against Baloch within few days, sources said.

Two murder cases against Uzair Baloch, registered in Chakiwara and Kalakot police stations, have been transferred to the Model Court (South) for hearing.

Both Uzair Baloch and Amin Buledi were acquitted recently in another case, which involved charges of torching a bus during a strike in Karachi after the prosecution again failed to prove the case.

The lawyer representing Uzair said that the prosecution failed to produce any evidence against Uzair in the case. “Seven witnesses were produced before the court, however, none of them testified against Uzair ,” said Advocate Abid Zaman.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police had alleged in the case that the accused were involved in torching a minibus in the Baghdadi area of the city during a strike on 24 April 2012.

The court, however, ruled that the prosecution failed in proving charges against the accused and acquitted him.

On January 12, a session court acquitted Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair in kidnapping and murder case of a citizen for want of evidence.

Uzair has been acquitted in four cases of heinous crimes in last week, the report read at that time.

Comments

comments