KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court here on Saturday framed charges against Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch and other accused in murder case of SHO Civil Lines Police Fawad Khan, ARY news reported.

Uzair Baloch was produced before the court hearing in security of Rangers force.

Zubair Baloch, Abdul Ghaffar Mama and other accused were also indicted in the case along with Uzair Baloch.

Zakir alias Dada and Ramzan alias Ramzani have also been among the accused of the case.

The ATC judge read out the charge-sheet to Uzair in the courtroom but he denied the charges and opted to contest them.

The court, therefore, issued notices to the investigation officer and witnesses of the case to appear in court to record their statements.

“The accused had attacked a police party in the jurisdiction of Kalakot police station during the Lyari Operation in April 2012,” according to the FIR.

SHO Civil Lines police station Fawad Khan was died in the attack, while three other policemen were injured in the ambush, police report said.

arlier, in August Uzair and other accused were indicted in murder case of another gangster Arshad Pappu.

Those charge-sheeted for the murder included Uzair Baloch, Shahjahan Baloch, former SHO Chand Niazi, Yousuf and other accused.

