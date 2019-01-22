KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Tuesday informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) that infamous Lyari gang war leader Uzair Baloch was facing a military trial in terrorism and treason cases, ARY News reported.

In a written statement submitted to court, the Rangers said Baloch was in custody of the military and not the paramilitary force.

The Ministry of Defence also submitted their replies in the case.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Baloch’s mother seeking production of Uzair Baloch in the trial court.

In Oct 2017, a joint investigation team tasked with probing crimes committed by Baloch made startling revelations pertaining to the gang war leader confessing killing security personnel and civilians.

Baloch in his statement. had claimed that he was backed by some political quarters. “The assassination of two Rangers personnel in 2013, [namely] Aijaz and Munir, were carried out on my directives in a bid to trap the opponents in the murder allegation.”

He had stated that his gang operatives – in numerous gun battles with police under command of SSP Chaudhry Aslam – had killed as many as six cops and civilians.

During clashes with Ghaffar Zikri’s rival group, around five to six people of the area lost their lives, Baloch added.

He claimed to have received Rs 10 million from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) legislator Faryal Talpur on a monthly basis, adding that fisheries director Saeed Baloch and Dr Nisar Morai were also appointed on his reference.

The Lyari gangster also claimed that the PPP issued party tickets to MNA Shajahan Baloch and MPAs Javed Nagori and Sania Naz on his request. “I left for Dubai after extensive consultations with Talpur, Qadir Patel, Sharjeel Memon and Yousuf Baloch,” he had added.

