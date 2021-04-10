Uzair Baloch not produced in court owing to security reasons

KARACHI: Jail officials failed to produce Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch in court in cases pertaining to encounter with police and attempt to murder, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Karachi South received a letter from the senior superintendent jail over the matter.

“Uzair Baloch has been involved in crimes and has been a convicted criminal. The hearing of this case against him can also be transferred to jail owing to security reasons,” the letter read.

“The case should not be heard until the notification issued from the Home Department of Sindh,” according to the letter.

The Judge ordered the jail authority to produce the accused or the government notification over the matter in the next hearing of the case.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till May 03.

In the case, 10 accused including former MNA Shahjahan Baloch have been acquitted, police said.

The police file of the case is also not available, according to the government lawyer.

The court has summoned the investigation officer in the next hearing of the case.

