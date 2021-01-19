Court reserves verdict in police attack case against Uzair Baloch

KARACHI: A local court on Tuesday reserved verdict in a case pertaining to attack on police force against Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch and others, ARY News reported.

Uzair Baloch has been acquitted recently by courts in scores of cases of heinous crimes.

The court reserved its decision in the case after the lawyers concluded their arguments.

The case of attack on police force during the Lyari operation was filed against Uzair Baloch and other accused in Baghdadi police station jurisdiction in year 2012.

The co-accused in the case included Ameen Buledi, Rashid Bangali and others.

Meanwhile, Habib Jan, Jamshed and Ahmed were declared proclaimed offenders in the case.

According to police other accused of the case including Zafar Baloch, Shiraz Comrade, Jabbar Jhengo, Sajjad Khatri and Ghaffar Alam have been died so far.

An anti-terrorism court had earlier accepted an application moved by Uzair Baloch seeking his acquittal in the two other cases related to attempt to murder and police encounter registered at Kalakot and Chakiwara police stations.

The court exonerated him from all charges in these two cases after the prosecution side failed to produce any evidence against him.

Uzair has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war and was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage. The Army handed him over to the police on April 06, 2020 after three years.

