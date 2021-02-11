Uzair Baloch produced in Arshad Pappu murder case hearing

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday heard Arshad Pappu murder case against Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch and other other accused, ARY News reported.

Uzair Baloch and other arrested accused were produced in court during hearing of the case.

Former member national assembly Shahjahan Baloch and other accused were also present in the hearing.

The court approved an application of accused Abdur Rehman for exemption from the hearing.

The judge adjourned further hearing of the case until February 24.

The court announced to record statement of the investigation officer in the next hearing and ordered the IO and prosecutor to ensure their presence in court proceedings.

“The lawyers will present their concluding arguments after statement of the investigation officer,” the court announced.

In a case of kidnapping for ransom and murder in the ATC against Uzair Baloch, a witness identified the accused.

Sub-inspector Allah Ditta, testifying in the court, said that Uzair Baloch had kidnapped Abdul Samad, a son of a soap trader Azeem.

“The trader had recorded his statement to me under section 154,” witness told the court. “He demanded two Lac rupees ransom for release of the abductee,” the witness said.

“The abductee was killed due to failure in payment of the ransom money,” sub inspector Allah Ditta said.

Uzair Baloch called the witness account a false allegation, ” I didn’t kidnap the person neither demanded ransom.”

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till February 24, while ordering producing other witnesses in the next hearing of the case.

