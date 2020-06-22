ATC issues production order of Uzair Baloch in police attack case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Monday issued production order of Uzair Baloch, the kingpin of the infamous criminal gang in Lyari, in a case pertaining to an attack on the police personnel during the Lyari operation.

The Kalakot police informed the ATC judge that the custody of Uzair Baloch has been handed over to Central Jail, Karachi, and requested the court to reopen the case against him and fix a date for its hearing.

The court granted the police’s request and issued the production order of the accused.

According to jail authorities, 54 criminal cases, including the Arshad Papu murder case are pending against Uzair Baloch.

Earlier, the Lyari gangster was produced before an anti-terrorism court in the Arshad Pappu murder case against him. Pappu was the head of a rival gang in Lyari, who was murdered along with two others alleged by Baloch and his accomplices.

Uzair Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. He had confessed to committing crimes such as murder, extortion, encroachment of lands, and purchasing illegal arms.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the military after he was accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies. He was later handed over to the police on April 6, 2020

