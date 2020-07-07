Ali Zaidi requests SC to take suo motu notice of Uzair Baloch JIT report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed to take suo motu notice of Uzair Baloch Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report released by Sindh government, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a joint press conference here in Islamabad with Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz, the PTI minister presented the separate JIT report and criticized the report released by the Sindh government for not having important information.

The JIT on Uzair Baloch released by the Sindh government is edited. There is a difference between these two reports. The JIT report unveiled by Sindh govt is 35 pages, whereas, the original report is 43 pages. No one from the Sindh government signed it,” he claimed.

Ali Zaidi said that he will file a petition in the top court urging the CJP to take suo notice of the Uzair Baloch JIT report.

The minister said the report released by the provincial government raises serious questions as on each page of the JIT report all the four people (from the federal government) have signed but no one from the Sindh government.

“The Uzair Baloch JIT had six people- one person from special branch of the provincial government, one person from Crime Investigation Department which comes under Sindh government, one from Inter-Services Intelligence which comes under the federal government, one person from Intelligence Bureau (under federal government), one from Rangers (under federal government), and one person from military intelligence (under federal government),” he added.

Read More: Sindh govt releases Uzair Baloch, Nisar Morai, Baldia Factory Fire JIT reports

“The JIT report which I have shows that Uzair Baloch has been associated with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) since childhood. The original JIT shows the names of Faryal Talpur, Qadir Patel, Sharjeel Memon and Zulfiqar Mirza as friends of Uzair Baloch,” said Ali Zaidi.

He said the report released by the provincial government does not mention as to on whose instructions Uzair Baloch killed the innocent people, adding that those who played with the peace of Karachi must be brought to justice.

It must be noted that nefarious Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch, Nisar Morai and Baldia Factory Fire incident’s Joint Investigation Team (JIT) reports were made public by Sindh government on Monday.

According to details, the reports were released by Sindh’s ministry for interior and are currently available on their website, the website crashed soon after the reports were uploaded to the server.

Read More: Baldia factory inferno declared a ‘terrorism incident’ in JIT report

The head honcho of Lyari Gang War, Uzair Baloch’s JIT report consists of 36 pages and names his family members and friends like Habib Jan, Habib Hassan, Saif Ali and Noor Muhammad among others.

According to the incriminating report, the criminal Uzair Baloch had confessed to killing 198 people on the basis of ethnicity and ongoing gang war activities and turf war.

The JIT also says that Uzair Baloch used his influence to get seven people of his choosing jobs as Station House Officers (SHOs) in Sindh Police.

