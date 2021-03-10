ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Dr. Abdulaziz Kamilov called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Kamilov conveyed cordial greetings of President Shavkat Mirziyoye and reiterated Uzbekistan’s commitment to expand bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields.

Prime Minister Khan fondly recalled his interactions with President Mirziyoyev in Beijing and Bishkek and reiterated his invitation to the Uzbek president to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

Underlining the historic and civilisational links between the two countries, he said that Pakistan highly valued its close fraternal ties with Uzbekistan and wished to deepen bilateral cooperation in all areas.

The prime minister particularly emphasised that enhanced trade and regional connectivity were the cornerstones of economic growth and development. He underscored Pakistan’s resolve to forge closer ties with Central Asia, covering trade, investments, energy, and people-to-people exchanges.

He expressed appreciation for the proposed Trans-Afghan railway project between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to support all efforts for the earliest realization of this important connectivity project.

PM Khan highlighted that Pakistan offered the shortest route to international seas to all Central Asian Republics through Karachi and Gwadar ports and could be the gateway to landlocked Central Asia. He reaffirmed the resolve to facilitate Uzbekistan’s access to Pakistani ports.

Foreign Minister Dr. Kamilov handed over a letter from President Mirziyoyev addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, inviting him to participate in a Central Asia-South Asia Connectivity Conference in Tashkent in July 2021.

The PM thanked for the invitation and mentioned that he was looking forward to visiting Uzbekistan.

