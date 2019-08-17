Uzair Jaswal praises All Girl Band’s cover of his song ‘Tere Bin’

Budding Pakistani artists of The All Girls Band released a cover of Uzair Jaswal’s Tere Bin and announced a new member is joining them.

Taking to Instagram, the young women shared that they recorded an instrumental cover of the song for their fans.

“Hello and Eid Mubarak to all our fans out there! We recorded an instrumental cover of Tere Bin by @uzairjaswalofficial for you!,” they wrote.

The Jalaibee actor not only checked it out but complimented the band for doing it beautifully.

“Sounds beautiful. Love it!! ❤️,” he commented.

The band comprises of lead vocalist and guitarist Anna Salman, violinist Amal Nadeem, tabla player Sumera Waris and drummer Mishal Faheem. There’s a new fifth addition to the group⁠—a 17-year-old Sitar player Shazrah.

“We also have a new addition to the band, a 17 year old sitar player, @shazrahere! Really excited to have her as a part of the band and continue our journey with her! ♥️ hope you guys enjoy the cover!,” shared the band.

These musicians made their first appearance in the music scene in 2016 and are here to stay owing to their resolute determination.

It’s admirable how a bunch of young talent discovered their passion and turned it into a profession.

Here’s wishing them all the best for their journey.

