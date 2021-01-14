ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar served on Thursday a Rs500 million defamation notice on another PML-N leader for issuing “completely untrue and libelous” statement against him.

Sharing a copy of the notice on Twitter, he wrote: “My lawyers have also issued legal notice to Uzma Bukhari for defamation for her allegations levelled against me. She must apologise or gather 500 million to pay in damages.”

My lawyers have also issued legal notice to Uzma Bukhari for defamation for her allegations levelled against me. She must apologise or gather 500 million to pay in damages.

Money received in damages will be given to charities in Pakistan 😁 pic.twitter.com/Z4RRLHCWu2 — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) January 14, 2021

Shahzad Akbar had served a similar notice on PML-N MNA Marryiam Aurangzeb over “defamatory statement” the other day.

The notice that the government’s czar on accountability served through his lawyers on Bukhari states that in a TV show, she passed “completely untrue and libelous defamatory statement alleging that our client [Shahzad] tried to solicit a certain commission from Mr. Moussavi [the Broadsheet owner] from a payment supposed to be made to Broadsheet LLC.”

Also Read: PM’s advisor Shahzad Akbar serves defamation notice to Marriyum Aurangzeb

“Furthermore, you [Bukhari] have made a false allegation that our client misappropriates public funds for his personal benefits and that he is involved in the offence of accepting and giving bribes. Yet the same is utterly false and is categorically denied as untrue,” it said.

The notice asked the PML-N leader to pay a sum of Rs500 million for “causing irreparable damage” to Shahzad Akbar’s reputation and another sum of Rs2 million to be paid to the lawyers.

Comments

comments