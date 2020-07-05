PTI ends party membership of MPA Uzma Kardar

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expelled its Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab, Uzma Kardar, over violation of party discipline, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The ruling political party released a notification which stated that the basic membership of Uzma Kardar, a Punjab MPA on Reserved Seat, has been ended by the PTI standing committee on accountability and discipline over violating the party regulations.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The notification read that she had been issued a show-cause notice earlier on June 15 over submitting her response regarding ‘audio clips’ besides appearing before the sub-committee on June 17.

It added, ‘The Sub-Committee is convinced that being a Member of the Provincial Assembly on Punjab on a reserved seat you have acted in a very irresponsible manner and your conduct is unbecoming of a PTI member therefore you have been expelled from the basic membership of the party.”

Moreover, Uzma Kardar was also declared ineligible to hold any post or position in the parliamentary level by the PTI’s committee. She was also given a chance to appeal against the decision to the Appellate Committee within seven days.

The PTI Punjab legislator was accused of delivering derogatory remarks against the First Lady in a telephonic conversation which led the PTI’s concerned committee to send a show-cause notice to Uzma Kardar.

Comments

comments