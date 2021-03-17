The minister appealed to all target groups to take the initiative to receive the shots so they can protect themselves and their families from the pandemic.
He called upon the people to fully adhere to Covid cautions including wearing masks, physical distancing, avoiding gatherings, and maintaining hand hygiene.
During the meeting, the minister was also briefed on the developments in the field of immunization and the obstacles that have prevented reaching the target groups.
A special mention was made on the false information that is published on social media, which led to the reluctance of some groups who are most vulnerable from taking the jab, which in turn led some to contract the disease and go to hospitals, especially ICU.