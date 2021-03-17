MUSCAT: Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced Wednesday it began providing home-visits by healthcare officials to those who have signed up to be in the target group for COVID-19 vaccinations.

MoH representatives visited enrolled vaccination candidates in the community health program, as the Directorate of Health Services prepared a coordinated plan to ensure complete vaccination of said target group.

Earlier two days back, health minister Dr Ahmed bin Mohammad Al Saeedi confirmed in a meeting he headed to discuss the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, that Oman is among the countries most keen to choose effective and safe vaccines.