Vaccine registration for citizens aged 19 years, above to start tomorrow: NCOC

Vaccine Registration

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided on Wednesday to open up vaccine registration for citizens aged 19 years and above from tomorrow.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, tweeted: “In today’s NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above.”

“This registration will start from tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for covid vaccination,” he said.

On Tuesday, Asad Umar said over 250,000 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) across Pakistan on May 24 for the first time.

“Yesterday [Monday], more than 250,000 people were inoculated in a single day for the first time,” he wrote on Twitter.

“A total of 267,953 people were administered coronavirus vaccine the other day,” he said, appealing to the people who have signed up for vaccination to visit any coronavirus vaccination centre to get inoculated.

