Van-trailer collision leaves three dead, 15 injured in Attock

attock, road crash, three killed

ATTOCK: At least three people were killed and 15 others were wounded as a passenger van collided head-on with a trailer coming from the opposite side at Rawalpindi road, Attock, ARY News reported on Monday.

The bodies and injured were moved to a nearby medical facility by the rescue teams and the local police.

Rescue sources said the accident took place when two passenger vans were racing at the Rawalpindi road.

In a separate road crash in Attock on May 19, two people lost their lives and five others sustained injuries when a passenger van and an oil tanker collided near Fateh Jung, Attock.

As per details, the accident occurred at Rawalpindi-Kohat road, killing two people on the spot and injuring other five.

Read alsoSeven girls, rickshaw driver, die as bus runs over rickshaw in Bhakkar

The bodies and the injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility, where condition of two injured is said to critical according to the doctors.

It may be noted that last month, in a separate road crash at the Fateh Jung road, four people lost their lives and 10 others were wounded as a dumper rammed into a van.

