Van-trailer collision leaves three dead, 15 injured in Attock

ATTOCK: At least three people were killed and 15 others were wounded as a passenger van collided head-on with a trailer coming from the opposite side at Rawalpindi road, Attock, ARY News reported on Monday.

The bodies and injured were moved to a nearby medical facility by the rescue teams and the local police.

Rescue sources said the accident took place when two passenger vans were racing at the Rawalpindi road.

In a separate road crash in Attock on May 19, two people lost their lives and five others sustained injuries when a passenger van and an oil tanker collided near Fateh Jung, Attock.

As per details, the accident occurred at Rawalpindi-Kohat road, killing two people on the spot and injuring other five.

Read also: Seven girls, rickshaw driver, die as bus runs over rickshaw in Bhakkar

The bodies and the injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility, where condition of two injured is said to critical according to the doctors.

It may be noted that last month, in a separate road crash at the Fateh Jung road, four people lost their lives and 10 others were wounded as a dumper rammed into a van.

Comments

comments