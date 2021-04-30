Vaneeza calls for blood donation for Bushra Ansari’s sister Sumbul Shahid

Former supermodel and actress Vaneeza Ahmed has called for blood donation to the legendary actress Bushra Ansari’s sister, Sumbul Shahid, who is in critical condition after contracting COVID-19.

In her Instagram message, Vaneeza Ahmed called for blood donations for Sumbul Shahid and asked her followers to pray for her recovery. She added that Sumbul is in dire need of blood and prayers after contracting COVID-19 and currently admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Lahore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaneeza (@vaneezaofficial)

Bushra Ansari’s mother Mahmooda Bashir and sister are critically ill, whereas, Sumbul Shahid is reportedly put on a ventilator after her health worsens due to coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

In a heartfelt message on April 28, Bushra Ansari had prayed for her sister to wake up as all family members are waiting for her to recover soon.

Ansari in another message had said on April 29 that her sister and mother are sick and it is so hard to see them in miserable condition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

Comments

comments