Vawda inquires after child suffering from eye cancer

LAHORE: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda inquired after a child who is suffering from some mysterious eye ailment, announcing that he would take the child wherever his treatment would be possible.

Wajid Ali, 5, who belonged to Hasilpur was shifted to Wapda’s Hospital in Lahore on the directives of the minister and later the minister came to Lahore to inquire after the ailing child.

Vawda met the parents of the child and took the ailing child to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital for his medical examination.

Talking to media, he said that he would utilise all possible resources for the treatment of the child.

He added he would take him to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital for his checkup.

Vawda said he will personally observe the treatment of the child and will bear all expenses of his treatment, adding that the rest of the three siblings of Wajid Ali would be medically examined.

Wajid is said to be suffering from eye cancer for the last two years and his family was unable to get him treated at any good hospital.

