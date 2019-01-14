Vawda underscores need for small dams to address water crises

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday underscored the need for construction of small dams to address the water crises in the country.

Replying to a question during ‘Question Hour’ in the National Assembly, Faisal Vawda said that the government had devised the first water policy and added that $27 bn needed to implement the policy by 2030.

He said that 1822 million units electricity had been generated from the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project so far. Vawda said government was continuously striving for development of water reservoirs in the country and added that they were also mulling over artificial rain to fill the water reservoirs.

Faisal Vawda said that the PTI-led government had completed Mangla Dam Raising, Gomal Zam Dam, Satpara Dam and Darawat Dam to store water with a total storage capacity of 3.91 million acre feet.

He informed the house that Diamer Bhasha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Kurram Tangi Dam and Nai Gaj Dam were about to be completed.

The minister said that Sindh was being given its water share according to 1991 accord and added that the government would address the province’s concerns.

He said that some people tried to make the Mohmand Dam controversial but the government had foiled all the conspiracies against the dams.

