VC Sindh University, 66 others booked in corruption case

KARACHI: Vice Chancellor of the Sindh University and 66 other employees of the varsity were on Tuesday booked in a corruption case, ARY NEWS reported.

The case was registered on the complaint of the circle officer of the anti-corruption department of the provincial government. The assistant director of the Sindh University is already arrested in the corruption case.

The anti-corruption department said that the action was taken after an irregularity worth Rs 730 million was unearthed in the varsity.

“They were found involved in illegal recruitments and distribution of the government land,” the provincial government’s department said.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that corruption allegations have been levelled against a university’s vice-chancellor in the country.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former vice-chancellor (VC) of Punjab University (PU) Mujahid Kamran on charges of irregularities during his tenure in December 2019.

The anti-graft watchdog apprehended Kamran after he appeared before the Lahore office of the accountability watchdog to record his statement.

The erstwhile PU VC is alleged for carrying out massive irregularities during his tenure at the varsity. Among the number of irregularities, Kamran was charged for granting approval for several hirings across the university in violation of the laws, in addition to this, he is also accused of being involved for the unlawful appointment of his wife Shazia Qureshi as the principal of Punjab University Law College.

Awarding scholarships to students on the basis of nepotism, as well as giving contracts to his “preferred” contractors in violation of the laws are the other allegations against the educationist.

