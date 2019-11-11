KARACHI: Prices of vegetables are skyrocketing in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, tomatoes are being sold between Rs.150 to Rs.250 per kg in the city’s wholesale market, while the same is being sold between Rs. 250 to Rs.300 in the retail market.

Similarly, onions at the wholesale market cost Rs.80 to 90 per kg, but in the city markets, it is being sold between Rs120 and Rs150.

In this context, vegetable vendors say that since prices were high at the wholesale market, they were forced to sell at higher rates too.

Read more: Global warming will make vegetables harder to find: study

Last month, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that PM Imran directed strong action against the hoarders in the country and ensure government’s price of edible commodities in the country. Briefing media on cabinet decisions, the special assistant had said that the cabinet meeting discussed the 12-point agenda and endorsed the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) October 2 decision.

Comments

comments