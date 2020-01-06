A vehicle introduced first time at the Dakar 2020 rally event burst into flames after just completing 65 kilometres of the distance. The drivers inside the vehicle were lucky enough to escape the incident unharmed as they jumped off from it.

The second largest motorsport in the world, with 543 registered competitors across five categories in the 2019, was held in the Saudi Arabia and the motorists had to travel between Jeddah and Al Wajh areas in the kingdom during the first round.

However, the car drivers including French driver Romain Dumas alongside his associate Alexandre Winocq never thought at the beginning that this would happen to them as they drove the RD DXX Limited buggy that was making its debut in any racing event.

As soon as the car traveled during first phase of the race to around 65 kilometres it suddenly caught fire. The driver and the co-driver took a prompt decision and jumped off from it to avoid any injuries.

Read More: Alonso aims to make history as Dakar Rally heads to Saudi Arabia

They later helplessly watched thick and black smoke coming out from the vehicle until it was completely turned to ashes.

The 42-year-old, who currently races for Porsche, has a whole host of honors to his name including being a four-time winner of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Comments

comments