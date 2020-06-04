Police find innovative vehicle disguise after detecting smell of stove cooking

The British police officials have found an innovative vehicle disguise in a protected area after detecting smell fo stove cooking breakfast.

After detecting the smell of food whilst driving by, the police officers found an entire car hidden under camouflage material and a barbecue in the protected area where barbecues and other fires are currently banned.

Purbeck police posted the picture on its Instagram, saying, “A busy morning down in Studland. We found an innovative vehicle disguise on Ferry Road today. It wasn’t the camouflage that made us stop, but the stove cooking breakfast that we could smell whilst driving by” police said in an Instagram post.”

