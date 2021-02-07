Web Analytics
Extraordinary footage has captured the moment a vehicle burst into a flames after oxygen tanks exploded on a residential street. 

 Rescue crews were called to Bellbridge Drive in Hoppers Crossing in Melbourne’s south-west on Friday night after reports of a fire.

The shocked driver of the ute, who had borrowed the vehicle from his boss, filmed as the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews at the scene managed to extinguish the blaze. The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Witnesses to the accident described the blast as ‘terrifying’.

‘I’m looking out the window and see smoke going off then a big pop and flames come up over a house’, witness Jayden Nolan told 9News.

Another witness Dylan Kamath, said he could feel the heat from the explosion.

