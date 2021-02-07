Horrific moment vehicle explodes on road
Extraordinary footage has captured the moment a vehicle burst into a flames after oxygen tanks exploded on a residential street.
A ute has exploded into flames on a residential street in Melbourne after an oxygen tank caught alight.
In a video the driver details how he borrowed the ute from work.
“How do I tell my boss the car just exploded in the street.”
Rescue crews were called to Bellbridge Drive in Hoppers Crossing in Melbourne’s south-west on Friday night after reports of a fire.
The shocked driver of the ute, who had borrowed the vehicle from his boss, filmed as the vehicle was engulfed in flames.