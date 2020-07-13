Govt gets time to respond to petition against ban on vehicles import

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday gave time to the federal government and other official respondents to furnish their comments on a petition challenging ban on import of vehicles.

A high court bench comprising Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi was hearing the petition.

The petitioner contended before the court that prices of locally-produced vehicles have skyrocketed because of the ban on import of cars, depriving people of cheaper and reliable vehicles.

He pleaded with the high court to order the government to lift the ban on vehicles’ import.

It is noteworthy that car production and sales had fallen to zero in April because of the lockdowns enforced by the federal and provincial governments to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (Pama), 10MFY20 proved to be one of the worst months for the auto sector as the overall car production and sales registered 52 per cent decline year-on-year basis.

The lockdown resulted in closure of plant operations along with car dealerships across the country.

