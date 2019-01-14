LAHORE: A five-year-old boy has been abducted from a Gulshan-e-Iqbal park in Lahore on Sunday, ARY News reported.

ARY News has acquired the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, in which the boy could be seen walking along with an unidentified veiled woman. His father lodged the first information report in the police station citing that an unidentified woman had kidnapped his son from the park.

His father said that he did not know the woman seen in the CCTV footage and added that probably she kidnapped his son by applying any trick.

The police lodged the report and initiated investigation into the kidnapping.

Earlier, at least 15 children “abducted from different areas of Pakistan” were recovered from a LPG container in Kerman province of Iran on December 3.

According to ARY News’ correspondent Akhtar Gulfam, sources had confirmed that a child trafficking bid was foiled after more than 15 children were rescued from a container coming from Afghanistan into Iran.

