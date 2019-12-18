WATCH: Venomous snake hiding underneath shoes captured

Snakes can hide anywhere! And if it’s a venomous snake than it could put any life in danger too.

A family in Australia, was, however fortunate enough, when they were able to spot a reptile in their house hiding near the pair of shoes.

A video shared by a snake catcher of an unusual incident, shows how a venomous snake disappeared into an assortment of shoes.

Stuart McKenzie, of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, said he responded to a Ninderry, Queensland, home at which residents spotted a snake slithering across their floor.

The residents told McKenzie the snake vanished into shoes on the floor.

“I walked over and I literally couldn’t see him even though all of the shoes were basically lying flat on the floor,” McKenzie told the Australian media. “Just goes to show how good they are at disappearing especially when on the move in people’s yards and gardens.”

He was later seen lifting a pair of shoes and to his astonishment found a coil-shaped reptile underneath it. The serpent, however, did not move unless other pairs of shoes around him were removed and tried to find another secure place for hiding. But, the snake’s efforts failed and the catcher grabbed him with bare hands and safely put it into a bag.

McKenzie said the reptile was a yellow-faced whip snake.

“It’s considered mildly venomous, but potentially dangerous. I guess it all depends on how people react to it,” he said.

