Very cold weather prevails in Pakistan’s North with Astore as coldest

ISLAMABAD: A spell of very cold weather prevailing in northern areas of Pakistan with lowest minimum temperature recorded -09 C in Astore in Gilgit Baltistan region, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The GB region is undergoing a very cold spell of weather with Astore -09, Skardu -06, Gilgit -04 and Hunza -03 degree Celsius.

The areas other than Gilgit Baltistan which will remain very cold including Kalam -07°C, Gupis, Skardu -06, Bagrot -05, Kalat -04, Dir -03, Parachinar and Quetta -01°Celsius according to the weather department.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a dry weather in most parts of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most upper areas while dry in other parts of the country.

Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning time, weather forecast said.

The meteorological department has predicted fair weather with cool night for Karachi during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 15 to 17 and 28 to 30 degrees centigrade, respectively, in the city over the next 24 hours, according to the weather forecast.

Comments

comments