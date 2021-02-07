A mashup of memes that caught the internet’s attention has gone viral on Twitter.

The viral video shared by Twitter user Jorge Gomes consists of Donald Trump’s bizarre dance to the song of ‘YMCA’, Bernie Sanders’ mitten meme, a cat bobbing its head to music, Turkish street musician Bilal Goregen playing a song, and now-famous aerobics instructor dancing to her tunes, unaware of a coup taking place behind her in Myanmar.

Talvez seja melhor parar por aqui, mas não prometo nada porque o @camandro está ali ao lado a dar ideias https://t.co/bNvQDgCbwO pic.twitter.com/VJtDR9PSvB — Jorge Gomes (@jmgvostpt) February 4, 2021

The mashup shows Trump and the aerobics instructor dancing on Goregen’s tune. On the side, Bernie Sanders is sitting with his mittens and mask and the cat is bobbing its head to the music.

For obvious reasons, the video instantly went viral on Twitter gathering more than 13 million views and the numbers are increasing. Netizens were thoroughly amused by the clip that has also received tons of comments.

