Video of singer Bilal Saeed’s fight with brother goes viral

LAHORE: A video of Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed has gone viral on social media, in which he can be seen fighting with his brother and attacking his sister-in-law.

According to the details, the incident occurred on January 8 when Bilal Saeed got into a fight with his brother and his wife outside his residence and attacked them in presence of Dolphin police.

According to police, singer Bilal Saeed’s brother Raza Saeed called the police after an argument with his brother. When police reached the residence, the 32-year-old singer got physical and started attacking his brother and sister-in-law.

The singer can be spotted kicking the woman in presence of Lahore dolphin police.

According to the police, the singer wanted to file a First Information Report (FIR) against his brother but no case was registered as the two parties later reconciled.

