Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has shared a hair-raising video of a car on the streets being washed away due to the force of floodwater.

The Australian premier captioned the video posted on its Twitter account, ‘This is why you should never go into flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it. Thankfully, this driver was able to get out safely before the car was swept away.’

The horrible video was first shared by Transport and Main Roads Queensland on Twitter and has been watched over 106.3k times so far.

This is why you should never go into flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it. Thankfully, this driver was able to get out safely before the car was swept away. https://t.co/slQpUvQMFr — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 23, 2021

In continuation of the Twitter post, Transport and Main Roads Queensland advised people, ‘If you need to go out, make sure you’ve got a #PlanB, & if you’re faced with floodwaters just #BackItUp.’

It added, ‘When we say #IfItsFloodedForgetIt we mean it.’ The department said that the possibility of landslides and flash flooding remains high during the floods.

The official account of NOAA Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador retweeted the video and captioned it, ‘Believe it. Turn Around. Don’t Drown. #WeatherReady’

Australian authorities accelerated recovery efforts and cancelled more than a dozen flood evacuation warnings on Friday as water levels that have caused widespread damage across the country’s east receded.

Five straight days of incessant rains triggered the worst floods in Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) in more than half a century, cutting off entire towns and washing away homes, farms and livestock, Reuters reported.

Tens of thousands people were evacuated during the deluge, which at its peak a few days ago subjected around 40% of Australia’s population of 25 million across an area the size of Alaska to weather warnings.

Conditions have eased over the last two days but evacuation warnings remained on Friday for hundreds of low-lying properties along the coast in NSW, the worst hit state, as rivers stayed above danger levels.

Clean-up efforts were ramped up across large parts of the state with military personnel joining the state’s emergency services to clear debris from roads and bridges, and deliver food and other supplies to cut-off communities.

