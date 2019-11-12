Web Analytics
WATCH: Cat saves toddler from tumbling down stairs

Cat saves toddler

A cat has been filmed apparently saving an infant from crawling down a steep flight of stairs.

A footage shot in a house of Colombia, shows cat leaping into action when minor identified as Samuel León heads towards the stairs.

The baby, wearing a red bodysuit, makes his way past a cot and a rocking chair, while the cat keeps an eye on him.

With no one else in the room, the cat jumps down from the sofa and rushes over to the baby, pouncing gently on the child to stop them from moving further.

The video was shared on the Facebook page for Fundación Gatos Bogotanos en Adopción, a cat rescue and adoption organization based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Posted by DLore Álvarez on Friday, November 1, 2019

A photo of the staircase was also posted in the news, showing just how hairy the situation could have been.

PIC BY DIANA LORENA MELO ALVAREZ/ CATERS NEWS (PICTURED The stairway the baby almost fell down.) A security camera captured the moment an adopted household cat saved a one-year-old baby from falling down a steep flight of stairs. Gatubela, the Siamese cat isn't just looking out for her own nine lives. In a video captured by an office security camera in Bogota, Colombia on October 31, one-year-old baby Samuel Le?n can be seen crawling around outside of his crib, when suddenly the little baby began heading for the doorway which immediately led to a steep flight of stairs. SEE CATERS COPY.

People rushed to hail the cat as a hero and praise her for her good deed.

