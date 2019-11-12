A cat has been filmed apparently saving an infant from crawling down a steep flight of stairs.

A footage shot in a house of Colombia, shows cat leaping into action when minor identified as Samuel León heads towards the stairs.

The baby, wearing a red bodysuit, makes his way past a cot and a rocking chair, while the cat keeps an eye on him.

With no one else in the room, the cat jumps down from the sofa and rushes over to the baby, pouncing gently on the child to stop them from moving further.

The video was shared on the Facebook page for Fundación Gatos Bogotanos en Adopción, a cat rescue and adoption organization based in Bogotá, Colombia.

A photo of the staircase was also posted in the news, showing just how hairy the situation could have been.

People rushed to hail the cat as a hero and praise her for her good deed.

