Citizen tortured, looted by dacoits on busy road in Karachi

KARACHI: Authorities have failed to curb street crimes in the port city as today, a citizen was tortured and deprived of cash and mobile by armed dacoits on a busy road in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday. 

The CCTV footage exposed the increasing lawlessness in the metropolis where two armed dacoits were humiliating and torturing a helpless man outside an apartment in broad daylight.

The incident took place in Nazimabad area within the vicinity of Rizvia police station.

The video showed two street criminals on a motorcycle were threatening the citizen who returned home from a shopping centre.

Later, they tortured him on a busy road and tore off the clothes of the victim.

Despite public movement around the crime scene, no one came out to help the victim.

