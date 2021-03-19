Video shows ruthless crowd chases elephant down a street

A video has surfaced which showed the ruthless crowd chasing an elephant down a street while those filming the moment can be heard laughing in the background.

The video was posted on Twitter by an officer of Indian Forest Services (IFS), Sudha Ramen, who is known for sharing wildlife-related content and raising awareness about animals and nature.

She captioned it, “No words! Wondering who is the animal here.”

The video showed an elephant running down a crowded street and being chased by a group of people. A group of locals, who allegedly recorded the video, can be heard laughing in the background.

No words!! Wondering who is the animal here 😔 pic.twitter.com/LAcY276HdX — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) March 17, 2021

The IFS officer commented on her post, ”Unlike humans, animals don’t limit or know their boundaries. When it comes to elephants, the memories of passage are carried across generations. People living near forest areas or near the corridors should not panic, as this could trigger the animal. They too have the right to passage.’

She added, “The reason for sharing these videos is to educate ourself about such issues and to know how we have to behave in such cases. People who understand this will stay aware and will also educate others around!!!”

