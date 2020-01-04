‘Disturbing’ video shows teacher dragging, throwing napping boy to ground

A kindergarten teacher in China was caught on camera savagely waking up a minor boy during a nap and violently throwing him onto the ground.

The teacher’s abusive acts were exposed after the boy’s mother, known by her surname Li, spotted multiple bruises on his head one day when he returned home and then demanded the kindergarten show her its surveillance footage.

The horrified mother watched her son being dragged out of his bed by the hair and the arm before flung aside while viewing school security footage.

The female educator, said to be in a bad mood at the time of the incident, has been detained by police, according to a Daily Mail report, citing a regional TV station.

WARNING: Disturbing Video

CCTV footage shows the teacher dragging up the boy by pulling his hair in China. She then yanks the boy by the arm with great force before throwing him onto the ground

The clip shows the boy lying on the floor and unable to move after being attacked during a nap.

The incident took place recently at the Xijin Kindergarten in Nanning, the provincial capital of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China.

Ms Li described the shocking scenes: ‘[The teacher] grabbed my son by the hair and swung him to the floor directly.’

A clip supplied by the mother to the station shows the teacher starting the assault by dragging the boy by the hair.

She is then seen pulling him forcibly by the arm.

The boy’s landed hard on the ground on his head and was left lying on the floor and unable to move after being yanked up and slammed by the woman.

