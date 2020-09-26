Video shows man trying to kidnap toddler from moving car

Police have released video of an alleged attempted kidnapping of a toddler in San Diego.

A woman was backing her car out of a Costco parking spot in Vista when a man opened the back door and tried to take her two-year-old child. The incident happened around 3 p.m. last Saturday.

The video shows the toddler ‘s mother, Jennifer Lawson, get out of the car and confront the alleged kidnapper.

“He comes out of nowhere, I just see him out of the corner of my eye, walking by and looks into my window then I see him looking into Peter’s window and opens up the door,” Lawson said. “As soon as he touched that handle, I jumped out as quick as I can, pushed him.”

Police said a confrontation between the man and the child’s father, who was also inside the car, got physical. A crowd gathered as people intervened, separating them until cops from the Vista Sheriff’s Station reached the spot.

“I don’t know what he was going to do and I wasn’t going to sit in the car and see what he was going to do,” Lawson said. “So that’s what we had to do as parents. We had to do everything to protect our kid.”

Police have arrested 37-year-old Adam Glavinic on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He has been released on bail.

“In this case, based on the video and other evidence gathered as part of our investigation, the Vista Sheriff’s Station believes there is no ongoing threat or danger to our community’s children related to this incident,” the department said Thursday in a news release. “The District Attorney’s Office is conducting a thorough and objective review of the evidence before making a determination about potential prosecution.”

