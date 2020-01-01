A man from Connecticut met a horrible accident while live-streaming himself driving more than 100 mph and crashing his car over the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, said local police.

The State Police also posted the daredevil’s video on its Facebook page, captioning it, “Sometimes a Trooper’s accident report writes itself.”

“The operator of this vehicle was kind enough to publicly livestream himself traveling over the Gold Star Memorial Bridge while driving at reckless speeds prior to being involved in an accident,” police said Sunday. “Speeding and live streaming is not only dangerous, it is illegal.”

Police said the driver avoided serious injury because he was smart enough to be wearing a seatbelt.

According to the Fox News report, the man was identified as 23-year-old Kenneth Hofler from Middletown who had crashed his Nissan Versa in Groton on Saturday morning.

A trooper clocked Hofler going 102 mph on the bridge just before the crash, the Hartford Courant reported. It added that the trooper gave chase and by the time he caught up, Hofler had crashed, taking down about 40 feet of guardrail, and rolled the car.

The trooper then took Hofler into custody after he climbed out of the wreckage.

He was charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, driving an uninsured car, making an improper turn and possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, the Courant reported.

