KARACHI: A marsh crocodile was spotted in a village in Sindh’s Khairpur district.

Sindh’s wildlife department, sharing a video of the reptile, tweeted: “Reportedly, this un-invited guest entered the village ‘Long Khan Sahito’ near Nara Wetland Complex.”

On being informed, a team of Sukkur wildlife officials reached the spot and rescue the crocodile. The rescue team headed by Mir Akhtar Talpur later released the crocodile back into a wildlife sanctuary in Deh Akro II.

The video shared by the wildlife department shows how the reptile is rescued and released back into the sanctuary.

Thank you Kirir Khan Sahito for playing role in saving life of this ‘Marsh Crocodile’

The wildlife department thanked a villager named Kirir Khan Sahito for “saving life of this ‘Marsh Crocodile”.

Marsh crocodiles live in Sindh’s Haleji Lake, Nara Wetland Complex, Chotiari Wetland Complex, Wagni Village near Ghotki and Hub Dam.

Since there is no exact tally of the wild crocodile population anywhere in the province, they are believed to be in hundreds. In addition to their wild habitats, marsh crocodiles have also been living in captivity at various places in Sindh, including Sufi Anwer Shah Safari Park and Manghopir shrine of Hazrat Khawaja Hassan.

