Video: Men steal expensive parts of car in less than 2 minutes

KARACHI: Two men stole expensive parts of a car in Karachi’s Defence View area.

CCTV footage of the theft has been obtained by ARY News. The two thieves can be seen arriving on a motorcycle as one of them gets off the bike and opens the driver’s side door of the car with the help of some tool.

He then gets into the car and steals its parts. The other man later alights from the bike and hands a plastic bag to him to stuff the stolen auto parts into it before they speed away.

According to the police, the thieves stole the car’s panel worth about Rs60,000 in one minute and 13 seconds.

The police said they have launched a hunt for the two, hoping that they will soon be arrested.

Comments

comments