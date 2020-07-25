Video of ghost following a cat goes viral

Spooky CCTV footage appears to show a cat being followed by the ghost of its feline friend.

The footage that has gone viral on the various platforms of the social media on internet, shows Topsy crossing the frame in front of two parked cars when the ghostly outline of a cat seems to appear out of thin air behind the pet.

The doppelgänger follows Topsy past the cars from right to left across the security camera’s view.

The video was posted on Twitter, where people responded in disbelief at the ‘nuts’ footage.

Spooky CCTV appears to show cat being followed by a ghost friend pic.twitter.com/zNh3oX2jXG — The Sun (@TheSun) July 23, 2020

One user said: ‘Ohhh… sad and amazing at the same time. A see-through cat ghost.’

