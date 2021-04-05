SAHIWAL: A police official in Sahiwal on Monday tortured a citizen for making an emergency call on Madadgar 15 police helpline, ARY News reported,

As per details, the incident occurred in the limits of Sahiwal’s Dera Rahim police station when a man telephoned Madadgar 15 police helpline to register his complaint against land grabbing.

Sources told ARY News the man named Muhammad Ashraf made a call on police helpline 15 to register a complaint against “influential landlord” Rana Mumtaz who had illegally grabbed his [Ashraf’s] land and was trying to sell it despite stay order by the court.

The citizen immediately called the police and asked for help. The ASI Dera Rahim police station arrived at the scene and started beating the man instead of providing him help.

In a video available with ARY News, it can be seen that ASI Muhammad Usman was slapping a Sahiwal citizen for making a call on helpline 15.

The locals have demanded IGP Punjab, RPO and DPO Sahiwal to immediately suspend ASI Usman and launch an inquiry against him.

Earlier in February, the Punjab police arrested the man for making a fake call on police helpline 15 about the robbery.

The police spokesperson had said that man called police helpline 15 and informed that dacoits snatched motorbike and Rs300,000 from him in Jalalpur Bhattian, a city in the Hafizabad district of Punjab.

Responding to his call, the police reached the scene and began investigating on his complaint which, according to the police, turned out to be bogus

