KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed enthralled his fans by reciting Naat.

Test player Sarfraz gave his vocals in ‘Phir Karam Ho Gaya Main Madinay Chala‘, and this isn’t his first attempt.

Phir karam Ho Gaya Pakistani Cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed Phir karam Ho Gaya | Naat By Pakistani Cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed#SarfarazAhmed #PakistaniCricketer #ARYDigital Posted by ARY Digital on Sunday, November 10, 2019

Sarfraz Ahmed recited Naat in a beautiful voice during ARY Digital’s Shan-e-Mustafa transmission.

Sarfraz is not only a good naatkhwan but he is also a Haafiz-e-Qur’an.

Read More: Umar Sharif speaks for cricketer Sarfraz Ahmed

He also showed off his Qira’at skills by reciting the Quran at an event earlier this year.

Comments

comments