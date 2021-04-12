Web Analytics
Terrifying moment a snake emerges from car windshield during road trip

video

A snake has emerged from the windshield of the vehicle which was captured by an Australian family during a road trip from New South Wales to Queensland.

It was captured by Jan Julius who was travelling from Cudgen in northern New South Wales across the Queensland border when the reptile suddenly appeared out of nowhere and slithered across the car’s windscreen, 7 News reported.

She was saying in the video, “(He’s) come right out,” while a child added, “I see the snake”.

The snake spent the remainder of the trip wrapped around a rearview mirror before the family stopped just over the Queensland border at the Hebel Hotel. The reptile was nicknamed, Cheeky, by the family.

While sharing the video on Facebook, Jan Julius captioned it, “Cheeky‘s loving his holiday (and) now enjoying coming out to experience everything. Cudgen to Lightning Ridge and now for a stopover at Roma. He first popped his head out along the Logan Motorway. He’s about 4ft long (and) spends a lot of time staring at me.”

