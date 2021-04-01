Video: Sukkur boy risks life to steal from moving train

SUKKUR: The Rohri police have registered a first information report (FIR) against an unidentified boy after a video of him stealing from a moving train surfaced.

The shocking video captured by a citizen on his cell phone shows the boy, seemingly minor, hanging from the side of the train’s locomotive engine. He reportedly risked his life and limb to steal brake plates underneath it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After the video of the stunt began doing rounds on social media, the Rohri police swung into action and registered the case against the daredevil boy, who is yet to be identified.

According to the police, the train the boy is seen clinging to is Hazara Express that was travelling to Karachi.

